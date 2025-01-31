NEET UG 2025 Registration Open Date: Steps and Exam Changes

Summary The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025), the country’s largest medical entrance exam, is expected to commence today, January 31, as per media reports. Candidates can access the NEET UG information bulletin and application form on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025), the country’s largest medical entrance exam, is expected to commence today, January 31, as per media reports. Candidates can access the NEET UG information bulletin and application form on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

No APAAR ID Required for Registration

Medical aspirants applying for NEET UG 2025 will not need to use an APAAR ID for registration. According to last year’s guidelines, candidates must provide a valid email ID and mobile number during registration. An OTP verification process will be required before submission of the application fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply for NEET UG 2025

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG 2025 application link. Fill out the application form and complete the payment. Submit the application form. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Revised Exam Format for NEET UG 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced changes to the NEET UG 2025 paper structure:

Pen-and-Paper Mode Exam: Despite recommendations from a high level expert committee to conduct the exam in a hybrid mode, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has opted to retain the traditional pen-and-paper format.

No Section B: The optional questions and extra time introduced during the COVID-19 period have been removed.

Exam Duration: The test will last 180 minutes.

Question Distribution: A total of 180 compulsory questions – 45 each from Physics and Chemistry, and 90 from Biology – will be included.

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in a single shift on a single day.

NEET UG serves as the entry exam for undergraduate medical programmes in institutions across India, including AIIMS New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government medical colleges.