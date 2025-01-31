KTET 2024
KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
12:20 PM
File Image
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has published the KTET November Answer Key 2024 on its official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) can now access the provisional answer key for Categories I, II, III, and IV online.
Steps to Download KTET November Answer Key 2024
If candidates wish to challenge the KTET November Answer Key 2024 they must adhere to the specified guidelines while submitting objections.
KTET 2024 Objection Submission Process
The last date to raise objections to the provisional answer key is February 7, 2025.
KTET 2025 Exam Schedule and Format
The KTET examination was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025, in two shifts each day: