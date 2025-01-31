KTET 2024

KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
12:20 PM

File Image

Summary
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has published the KTET November Answer Key 2024 on its official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) can now access the provisional answer key for Categories I, II, III, and IV online.

Steps to Download KTET November Answer Key 2024

  1. Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Click on the KTET November Answer Key 2024 link based on the category. A PDF file will open, displaying the correct answers.
  3. Download and print the document for future reference.
If candidates wish to challenge the KTET November Answer Key 2024 they must adhere to the specified guidelines while submitting objections.

BPSC Releases 70th Prelims Marksheet 2025: How to Download
BPSC Releases 70th Prelims Marksheet 2025: How to Download

KTET 2024 Objection Submission Process

  • Log in to the KTET official website using credentials.
  • Click on the objection submission link provided.
  • Submit objections in the prescribed format.
  • Ensure all objections are submitted before the deadline.

The last date to raise objections to the provisional answer key is February 7, 2025.

KTET 2025 Exam Schedule and Format

The KTET examination was conducted on January 18 and 19, 2025, in two shifts each day:

  • First Shift: 10AM to noon
  • Second Shift: 2PM to 4PM
  • Total Questions: 150 (1 mark each)
Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
12:21 PM
KTET 2024 KTET
