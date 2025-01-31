BPSC Releases 70th Prelims Marksheet 2025: How to Download

Summary The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the marksheets for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims today, January 30. Candidates can now access and download their marksheets from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the marksheets for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims today, January 30. Candidates can now access and download their marksheets from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

How to Download BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2025

Visit the official website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the ‘Marksheet’ tab on the homepage. A new page will appear Enter roll number and date of birth Select the correct exam from the drop-down list Click submit to view and download the marksheet Save a copy for future reference

ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Overview

The BPSC 70th Prelims saw participation from 3,28,990 candidates, out of which 21,581 have been declared qualified. 61 candidates were selected for Finance Administrative Officer positions, and 144 candidates cleared the exam for Child Development Project Officer roles.

Re-Exam Conducted Amid Paper Leak Allegations

A re-examination was conducted on January 4, 2025, across 22 centres in Patna following allegations of a paper leak. This re-exam was specifically held for over 12,000 candidates who were assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar exam centre.