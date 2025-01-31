BPSC 70th Prelims

BPSC Releases 70th Prelims Marksheet 2025: How to Download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
11:56 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the marksheets for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims today, January 30.
Candidates can now access and download their marksheets from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the marksheets for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims today, January 30. Candidates can now access and download their marksheets from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

How to Download BPSC 70th CCE Marksheet 2025

  1. Visit the official website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Marksheet’ tab on the homepage. A new page will appear
  3. Enter roll number and date of birth
  4. Select the correct exam from the drop-down list
  5. Click submit to view and download the marksheet
  6. Save a copy for future reference
ADVERTISEMENT
KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now
KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Overview

The BPSC 70th Prelims saw participation from 3,28,990 candidates, out of which 21,581 have been declared qualified. 61 candidates were selected for Finance Administrative Officer positions, and 144 candidates cleared the exam for Child Development Project Officer roles.

Re-Exam Conducted Amid Paper Leak Allegations

A re-examination was conducted on January 4, 2025, across 22 centres in Patna following allegations of a paper leak. This re-exam was specifically held for over 12,000 candidates who were assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar exam centre.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
12:25 PM
BPSC 70th Prelims BPSC BPSC exam row
Similar stories
KTET 2024

KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now

NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025 Data Submission Window Closes Today - New Category Introduced!

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT February 2025 Registration Begins - Exam Dates Out at mat.aima.in!

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Dates Out - All Key Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KTET 2024

KTET November Answer Key 2024 Out – Check and Challenge Now

NIRF Rankings

NIRF Rankings 2025 Data Submission Window Closes Today - New Category Introduced!

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT February 2025 Registration Begins - Exam Dates Out at mat.aima.in!

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Exam Dates Out - All Key Updates

NEET UG 2025

When to Register for NEET UG 2025: Exam Updates

The event was held at the prestigious Jai Hind Auditorium
Techno India Group Public School

TIGPS, Garia hosts annual cultural event, OJAS at Jai Hind Auditorium, Kolkata