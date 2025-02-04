NEET UG 2025 Registration Date, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) in the coming weeks. As per media reports, the application form is likely to be released in the second week of February 2025, with the exam tentatively scheduled for May 4, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) in the coming weeks. As per media reports, the application form is likely to be released in the second week of February 2025, with the exam tentatively scheduled for May 4, 2025. Candidates can complete the registration process on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once the portal opens.

While the NTA has not yet confirmed the exact registration date, past trends suggest that the application process may begin this week.

Steps to Register for NEET UG 2025 (once the registration portal is activated)

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Registration’ link on the homepage. Enter basic details such as name, contact number, and email ID to generate login credentials. Log in and fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and exam centre preferences. Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including photograph and signature. Complete the payment process using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Verify all details before submitting the form. Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Information Bulletin

The NTA will soon release the official NEET 2025 information bulletin, detailing crucial aspects such as:

Exam date and schedule

Eligibility criteria

Application process

Exam pattern and syllabus

Seat reservation policies

APAAR ID Not Mandatory for Registration

Initially, the NTA had recommended using the APAAR ID for NEET UG 2025 registration. However, it has now been clarified that the APAAR ID is not mandatory. Candidates can complete their registration using other valid credentials.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

A key change for NEET UG 2025 is the removal of optional questions in Section B. This adjustment marks a return to the pre-COVID format, as the optional section was initially introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic. Consequently, candidates will now face 180 compulsory questions – 45 each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology – within the allotted 180 minutes.

NEET 2025 scores will serve as the gateway to various medical and allied courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BVSc, and AH programmes.