NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Date, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
18:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) in the coming weeks.
As per media reports, the application form is likely to be released in the second week of February 2025, with the exam tentatively scheduled for May 4, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) in the coming weeks. As per media reports, the application form is likely to be released in the second week of February 2025, with the exam tentatively scheduled for May 4, 2025. Candidates can complete the registration process on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once the portal opens.

While the NTA has not yet confirmed the exact registration date, past trends suggest that the application process may begin this week.

Steps to Register for NEET UG 2025 (once the registration portal is activated)

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Registration’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter basic details such as name, contact number, and email ID to generate login credentials.
  4. Log in and fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and exam centre preferences.
  5. Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including photograph and signature.
  6. Complete the payment process using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.
  7. Verify all details before submitting the form.
  8. Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

NEET UG 2025 Information Bulletin

The NTA will soon release the official NEET 2025 information bulletin, detailing crucial aspects such as:

  • Exam date and schedule
  • Eligibility criteria
  • Application process
  • Exam pattern and syllabus
  • Seat reservation policies

APAAR ID Not Mandatory for Registration

Initially, the NTA had recommended using the APAAR ID for NEET UG 2025 registration. However, it has now been clarified that the APAAR ID is not mandatory. Candidates can complete their registration using other valid credentials.

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details
JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern

A key change for NEET UG 2025 is the removal of optional questions in Section B. This adjustment marks a return to the pre-COVID format, as the optional section was initially introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic. Consequently, candidates will now face 180 compulsory questions – 45 each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology – within the allotted 180 minutes.

NEET 2025 scores will serve as the gateway to various medical and allied courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BVSc, and AH programmes.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
18:51 PM
NEET UG 2025 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG)
Similar stories
Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow at astu.ac.in- Details Here

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow at astu.ac.in- Details Here

DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park hosts Exuberanza 2025: A Celebration of Fun and Togetherness

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
MH CET 5-year LLB

MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality