TSCHE Begins TS ECET 2025 Spot Round Registration at tgecetd.nic.in- Details Inside

Posted on 24 Jul 2025
Summary
Candidates can apply for the last round of lateral admission to BE, BTech, and BPharm courses on tgecetd.nic.in
As per the counselling schedule, the last date to register is till July 25

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHSE) begins the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET or TGECET 2025) spot round registration today, July 24, 2025. Candidates can apply for the last round of lateral admission to BE, BTech, and BPharm courses on tgecetd.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to register is till July 25. The spot admissions will be conducted at institutions on July 26, 2025.

All diploma holders will be considered first for lateral entry to Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) courses via TGECET counselling. Candidates who have a BSc degree with mathematics as a subject will be considered for the remaining seats. Admission to 85% of the seats is reserved for local residents of ‘OU Area’.

It must be noted that the processing fee for TGECET-qualified candidates is Rs 1,300, and the fee for non-qualified candidates is Rs 2,100. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

