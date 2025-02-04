JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 in the coming days. The answer key will provide the correct responses to the questions asked in the exam, enabling candidates to estimate their scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 in the coming days. The answer key will provide the correct responses to the questions asked in the exam, enabling candidates to estimate their scores.

Alongside the answer key, NTA will also release the response sheet, which will contain the answers marked by candidates during the exam. Aspirants can access both documents via the official website.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, respectively. As per reports, the results for Session 1 are expected to be announced by February 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their scores, percentiles, and other key details by logging into the official website.

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Challenge Process

Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional answer key will need to submit a fee of INR 200 per question, as per NTA’s guidelines. A panel of subject experts will review the objections, and based on their evaluation, NTA will release the final answer key before announcing the results.

NTA has also clarified that challenges without proper justification or those submitted through unauthorised means will not be considered.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Schedule

The second session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 8, 2025.

JEE Main exams serve as the gateway to premier engineering institutions, including 32 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 40 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), among others. Candidates who meet the required cutoff in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025 which is required for securing admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).