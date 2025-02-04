JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
17:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 in the coming days.
The answer key will provide the correct responses to the questions asked in the exam, enabling candidates to estimate their scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 in the coming days. The answer key will provide the correct responses to the questions asked in the exam, enabling candidates to estimate their scores.

Alongside the answer key, NTA will also release the response sheet, which will contain the answers marked by candidates during the exam. Aspirants can access both documents via the official website.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Exam Details

ADVERTISEMENT

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, respectively. As per reports, the results for Session 1 are expected to be announced by February 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their scores, percentiles, and other key details by logging into the official website.

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Challenge Process

Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional answer key will need to submit a fee of INR 200 per question, as per NTA’s guidelines. A panel of subject experts will review the objections, and based on their evaluation, NTA will release the final answer key before announcing the results.

NTA has also clarified that challenges without proper justification or those submitted through unauthorised means will not be considered.

GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process
GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Schedule

The second session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 8, 2025.

JEE Main exams serve as the gateway to premier engineering institutions, including 32 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and 40 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), among others. Candidates who meet the required cutoff in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025 which is required for securing admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
18:14 PM
JEE Main 2025 JEE 2025 Joint entrance examination (JEE)
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

Staff Selection Commission

SSC releases PET/PST for SI Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2024- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
MH CET 5-year LLB

MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedu. . .

Representative Image
UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC issues notification regarding updating OTR Profiles of candidates for CSE and IF. . .

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

Staff Selection Commission

SSC releases PET/PST for SI Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2024- Direct Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality