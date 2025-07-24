SSC MTS

SSC MTS 2025 Exam Registration for 1075 Vacancies Concludes Today- Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jul 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The commission has announced 1075 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN
SSC MTS and Havaldar computer-based examination will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025

The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 today, July 24, Candidates interested can apply for SSC MTS 2025 on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission has announced 1075 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The final vacancy list for the MTS post will be shared later. As per the schedule, the commission will open the correction window on July 29 and close it on July 31, 2025. SSC MTS and Havaldar computer-based examination will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025.

To be eligible for MTS, candidates should be between 18 to 25 years old (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.2000 and not later than 01.08.2007). For Havaldar, candidates should be between 18 to 27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2007).

SSC MTS 2025: Direct Link

SSC MTS 2025 Exam: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the apply tab and then SSC MTS 2025

3. If you are a new candidate, register and create your profile

4. Login to your account

5. Fill out the application form

6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

7. Submit the form and save the confirmation page

Last updated on 24 Jul 2025
13:41 PM
SSC MTS Staff Selection Commission SSC job aspirants
