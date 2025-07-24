Gujarat government

ACPC To Issue Gujarat PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today for ME, MTech- Check Details

Posted on 24 Jul 2025
14:44 PM

Summary
Candidates who have qualified in the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test for admissions into for M.E./M. Tech. courses can check their seat allotment results on the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in or on gujacpc.admissions.nic.in
The Admission Committee for Professional Courses, ACPC, is expected to release the seat allotment results for Gujarat PGCET 2025 today, July 24, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the Gujarat Post Graduate Common Entrance Test for admissions into for M.E./M. Tech. courses can check their seat allotment results on the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in or on gujacpc.admissions.nic.in.

The official notification reads, “The seat allotment of Round 1 for M.E./M. Tech. courses for the year 2025-26 is displayed in the candidate login on https://gujacpc.admissions.nic.in, the candidate will have to click Seat Allotment result link in their login account and after clicking seat allotment result.”

“If any seat is allocated the concerned candidate can view the details of allocated seat on the screen,” the notice added further.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must submit their confirmation between July 24 and July 27, 2025.

Gujarat PGCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website at acpc.gujarat.gov.in or gujacpc.admissions.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the round 1 seat allotment results
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, submit
  4. Check your seat allotment result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference

It must be noted that the allotted seat will be cancelled if it is not confirmed or declined within the time limit. However, they will be able to participate in the next round of counseling. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

