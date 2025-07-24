NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins - Link and Revised Dates

Posted on 24 Jul 2025
14:49 PM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently announced a revised schedule for the stray vacancy round for NEET SS 2024 counselling following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) recent decision to reduce the qualifying percentile. Registration for this special round has begun today, July 24, and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The registration window will remain functional till 6 PM on July 27, 2025, with the fee payment deadline until 8 PM of the same day.

The cut-off relaxation opened the doors for all candidates who appeared for the NEET SS exam and possess a valid broad specialty degree—MD, MS, or DNB—to participate in the final round of super specialty counselling.

Registration Steps

  • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘Super Speciality’ tab on the homepage.
  • Click on the registration link.
  • Sign in with the NEET SS roll number and password.
  • Fill out the online application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates will be able to start filling out their choices. The preference locking window will remain active from July 27 to July 28.

On July 30, the MCC will release the seat allotment result for the current round.

Find the direct counselling registration link here.

Last updated on 24 Jul 2025
14:50 PM
NEET SS 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Registration
