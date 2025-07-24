NBEMS

NBEMS To Release NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Shortly at natboard.edu.in- Check Key Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jul 2025
14:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once released, candidates can download the admit cards from the official website- natboard.edu.in
As per the schedule, NBEMS shared the NEET PG exam city details with candidates on July 21

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 on August 3. The admit card for NEET PG 2025 will be released soon on the official website. Once released, candidates can download the admit cards from the official website- natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, NBEMS shared the NEET PG exam city details with candidates on July 21. “Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing,” NBEMS warned.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If any email / SMS / message on social media is received or circulated in the name of NBEMS, please cross-verify the information from the official website of NBEMS,” it added.

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

  1. Open the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on the NEET PG admit card link displayed on the home page
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and download the admit card

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM.

Last updated on 24 Jul 2025
15:01 PM
NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Admit Card NEET PG National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Similar stories
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins - Link and Revised Dates

Gujarat government

ACPC To Issue Gujarat PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today for ME, MTech- Check Det. . .

SSC MTS

SSC MTS 2025 Exam Registration for 1075 Vacancies Concludes Today- Link to Apply Here

SSLC exams

KSEAB Announces Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025- Direct Link to Check Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins - Link and Revised Dates

Gujarat government

ACPC To Issue Gujarat PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Today for ME, MTech- Check Det. . .

SSC MTS

SSC MTS 2025 Exam Registration for 1075 Vacancies Concludes Today- Link to Apply Here

SSLC exams

KSEAB Announces Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025- Direct Link to Check Here

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out - Reporting Deadline Tomorrow

26th L.N. Birla Memorial Invitational Debate
Birla High School

Arguments, awareness and some asanas

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality