NBEMS To Release NEET PG Admit Card 2025 Shortly at natboard.edu.in- Check Key Updates Here

Summary Once released, candidates can download the admit cards from the official website- natboard.edu.in As per the schedule, NBEMS shared the NEET PG exam city details with candidates on July 21

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 on August 3. The admit card for NEET PG 2025 will be released soon on the official website. Once released, candidates can download the admit cards from the official website- natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, NBEMS shared the NEET PG exam city details with candidates on July 21. “Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing,” NBEMS warned.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If any email / SMS / message on social media is received or circulated in the name of NBEMS, please cross-verify the information from the official website of NBEMS,” it added.

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Open the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET PG admit card link displayed on the home page Enter your login details Submit and download the admit card

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM.