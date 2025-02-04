JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Posted on 04 Feb 2025
18:07 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the JEE Main 2025 exam city link for Session 2 candidates. Aspirants can now check their allotted exam cities on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Check JEE Main 2025 Exam City List

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the ‘JEE Main Session 2 Registration’ link on the homepage. A new page will open, displaying the JEE Main 2025 exam city link.
  3. Click on the link, and another page will open.
  4. Enter the required details and submit.
  5. The assigned exam city details will appear on the screen.
  6. Take a screenshot for future reference.
JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details
The registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 began on February 1, 2025, and will continue until February 25, 2025. The examination is scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 8, 2025. Further details regarding the advance intimation of exam city, admit card download, and result declaration will be updated on the official portal in due course.

Candidates who appeared for Session 1 and wish to register for Session 2 must log in using their previous Application Number and Password. They are required to select their preferred paper, exam medium, and exam city choice before paying the applicable fees for Session 2.

It is important to note that candidates can submit only one application form for transparency purposes.

