NTA to Release CUET UG 2025 Dates Soon; Key Changes Introduced

Posted on 01 Mar 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the registration and exam dates for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) on its newly launched official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The exam serves as a gateway for students aspiring to enroll in undergraduate (UG) programmes at 46 central universities, along with several state and private institutions.

CUET UG 2025 Expected Timeline

Last year, the CUET UG application process began on February 27. Based on past trends, the registration process for this year is expected to commence soon. Eligible candidates include students appearing for the Class 12 board exams in 2025, as well as those who have already cleared their intermediate or equivalent examinations. The entrance test is scheduled to take place in May, with results anticipated in June, in line with previous years’ timelines.

Key Changes in CUET UG 2025

  • The CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in an online, computer-based test (CBT) format.
  • Reduced Subject Choices: The number of available subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37.
  • Flexible Subject Selection: Students can opt for subjects even if they were not part of their Class 12 curriculum.
  • Limited Subject Choices: Candidates can now select only five subjects, whereas last year, they could choose up to six.
  • Uniform Exam Duration: Each paper will have a fixed duration of 60 minutes, unlike the previous year when exam durations varied across subjects.
CUET UG 2025 Marking Scheme

  • Correct Answer: +5 marks
  • Incorrect Answer: -1 mark
  • Unattempted Question: 0 marks

CUET UG is a nationwide entrance examination designed for UG admissions to nearly 200 universities across India. Conducted once a year in CBT mode, the exam provides a standardised platform for students to secure admission to top institutions.

