NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in- Check Schedule Here

Summary Candidates who want to register for MDS can find the link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in According to the schedule, the deadline to register for the counselling round is July 15, 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is set to begin the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 on July 12, 2025. Candidates who want to register for MDS can find the link on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the deadline to register for the counselling round is July 15, 2025. The choice filling will begin on July 13 and end on July 16, 2025. The choice locking facility will open on July 15 and end on July 16, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 16 to July 17, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be announced on July 18, 2025.

Candidates can report to the allotted institute from July 19 to July 27, 2025 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC can be done from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further