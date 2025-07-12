OJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at ojee.nic.in- Check Details

Summary Candidates who have registered for the counselling round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in According to the schedule, the online reporting, which includes exercise freeze/ float option/ document upload/ fee payment/ response by candidate to query, will be done from July 12 to July 15, 2025

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release the OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, July 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the online reporting, which includes exercise freeze/ float option/ document upload/ fee payment/ response by candidate to query, will be done from July 12 to July 15, 2025. The last day to respond to the query is July 18, 2025. Candidates can withdraw seats/ exit from the seat allocation process from July 13 to July 18, 2025. The reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 19 to July 20, 2025.

OJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

2. Click on OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use