TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Opens: Dates, Fees and Application Process

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Mar 2025
13:31 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially opened the registration process for TS EAMCET 2025 from today, March 1, 2025.
Candidates aspiring to appear for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can apply through the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially opened the registration process for TS EAMCET 2025 from today, March 1, 2025. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can apply through the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

How to Apply for TS EAMCET 2025

  1. Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘TG EAPCET Registration’ link.
  3. Enter the required registration details and submit.
  4. Log in to the candidate’s account and complete the application form.
  5. Pay the applicable fee using an online payment method.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  7. Take a printout for future reference.
TS EAMCET Exam Schedule 2025

  • Agriculture and Pharmacy Courses: April 29 and 30, 2025
  • Engineering Courses: May 2 to May 5, 2025

The examination will be conducted in two shifts:

1. Morning: 9AM – noon

2. Afternoon: 3PM – 6PM

Application Fees for TS EAMCET 2025

1. For Engineering OR Agriculture and Pharmacy:

  • INR 900 for General/ OBC candidates
  • INR 500 for SC/ ST/ PH candidates

2. For both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy:

  • INR 1,800 for General/ OBC candidates
  • INR 1,000 for SC/ ST/ PH candidates

Payments can be made online via Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

Last updated on 01 Mar 2025
13:32 PM
TS EAMCET 2025 TS EAMCET
