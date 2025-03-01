TS EAMCET 2025
TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Opens: Dates, Fees and Application Process
Posted on 01 Mar 2025
13:31 PM
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially opened the registration process for TS EAMCET 2025 from today, March 1, 2025. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can apply through the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
How to Apply for TS EAMCET 2025
TS EAMCET Exam Schedule 2025
The examination will be conducted in two shifts:
1. Morning: 9AM – noon
2. Afternoon: 3PM – 6PM
Application Fees for TS EAMCET 2025
1. For Engineering OR Agriculture and Pharmacy:
2. For both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy:
Payments can be made online via Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.