KTET

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Extends KTET June 2025 Registration Deadline- Check New Date Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jul 2025
15:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply till July 15 through the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in
Initially, the deadline to register and make payment for the KTET June 2025 exam was July 10

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 June session. Eligible and interested candidates can apply till July 15 through the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Initially, the deadline to register and make payment for the KTET June 2025 exam was July 10. The KTET June 2025 application correction window is also now open. Candidates who submitted the KTET 2025 application form can edit their details till July 15. To register for the exam, candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500 per category. However, for candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and persons with disabilities, the fees is Rs 250.

KTET June 2025: Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

The KTET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of teacher aspirants in the state

Class 1 to 5- August 23, 2025 (10 am to 12:30 pm) and (2 pm to 4:30 pm)

Class 6 to 8- August 24, 2025 (10 am to 12:30 pm) and (2 pm to 4:30 pm)

As per the schedule, KTET June 2025 hall tickets will be available for download from August 14, 2025, on the official website.

Last updated on 12 Jul 2025
15:31 PM
KTET Kerala KTET TET
Similar stories
GSEB

Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Supplementary 2025 Result OUT at gseb.org- Direct Li. . .

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Today- Round 3 Choice Filling From Jul. . .

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed - Check Latest Release Update

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Notifies Vacancies For SBI SCO 2025 Posts- Check Eligibility and . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GSEB

Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Supplementary 2025 Result OUT at gseb.org- Direct Li. . .

Interschool Fest

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Two Day Interschool Extravaganza Ekalakshya 2025

JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Today- Round 3 Choice Filling From Jul. . .

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Delayed - Check Latest Release Update

State Bank of India

State Bank of India Notifies Vacancies For SBI SCO 2025 Posts- Check Eligibility and . . .

Recruitment exam

RBI Invites Applications For Grade A and B Posts at rbi.org.in- Check Vacancy And Eli. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality