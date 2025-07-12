Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Extends KTET June 2025 Registration Deadline- Check New Date Inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply till July 15 through the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in Initially, the deadline to register and make payment for the KTET June 2025 exam was July 10

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 June session. Eligible and interested candidates can apply till July 15 through the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Initially, the deadline to register and make payment for the KTET June 2025 exam was July 10. The KTET June 2025 application correction window is also now open. Candidates who submitted the KTET 2025 application form can edit their details till July 15. To register for the exam, candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 500 per category. However, for candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and persons with disabilities, the fees is Rs 250.

KTET June 2025: Exam Schedule

The KTET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of teacher aspirants in the state

Class 1 to 5- August 23, 2025 (10 am to 12:30 pm) and (2 pm to 4:30 pm)

Class 6 to 8- August 24, 2025 (10 am to 12:30 pm) and (2 pm to 4:30 pm)

As per the schedule, KTET June 2025 hall tickets will be available for download from August 14, 2025, on the official website.