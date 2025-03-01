Last Day to Raise Objections to GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Key: How to Submit Objection

GATE 2025

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the objection window for the GATE 2025 provisional answer key on March 1, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can review the provisional answer key and submit objections through the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the objection window for the GATE 2025 provisional answer key on March 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can review the provisional answer key and submit objections through the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

How to Submit Objections to GATE 2025 Answer Key

  1. Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  2. Click on the candidate's portal link on the homepage.
  3. Log in using the required credentials.
  4. View the answer key and select the answers for objection.
  5. Pay the applicable processing fee.
  6. Submit the objections and download the confirmation page.
  7. Retain a hard copy for future reference.
Once the objection window closes, subject matter experts will review the challenges. If any objections are deemed valid, necessary revisions will be made, and the final answer key will be released accordingly.

GATE 2025 Result Date and Scorecard

The results for GATE 2025 will be announced on March 19, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam featured Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

GATE is a national level examination assessing candidates’ understanding of undergraduate subjects across Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.

