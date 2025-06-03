JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at josaa.nic.in - Eligibility & Schedule

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2025
14:38 PM

File Image

Summary
The eligible candidates need to appear for the next phase — the JoSAA Counselling 2025, which is set to commence today, June 3, 2025, at 5 PM.
All candidates who have successfully cleared the JEE Main 2025 and JEE Advanced 2025 exams are eligible to take part in this seat allocation process.

The much-anticipated JEE Advanced 2025 results have been officially declared on the exam portal — jeeadv.ac.in. With the announcement of results, the eligible candidates need to appear for the next phase — the JoSAA Counselling 2025, which is set to commence today, June 3, 2025, at 5 PM.

Candidates must visit josaa.nic.in, register using their JEE Main or Advanced credentials, fill out the application form, prioritise their choices, and finally, submit and download a copy of the form for future reference.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) oversees the centralised admission process for prestigious engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). All candidates who have successfully cleared the JEE Main 2025 and JEE Advanced 2025 exams are eligible to take part in this seat allocation process.

The registration and choice-filling window will remain open until June 12, 2025, on the official website — josaa.nic.in. During this period, candidates are required to complete their registration, fill in their preferred institute and course choices, arrange them in order of priority, and lock their final selections before the deadline.

To assist candidates in making informed decisions, JoSAA will release two mock seat allocation lists based on the choices entered by candidates. The first mock seat allocation result will be published on June 9, 2025, followed by the second on June 11, 2025. These mock allotments will give students a clear idea of their probable seat allocations, enabling them to adjust their preferences if needed before final locking.

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all personal, academic, and choice details during the registration process, as these will directly influence their seat allotment outcomes. Missing the deadlines or errors in choice filling could affect their chances of securing a seat in their preferred institutes and courses.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2025
14:40 PM
JoSAA Counseling 2025 JoSAA Joint Seat Allocation Authority JEE 2025 Registration
