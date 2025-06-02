WB’s Devdutta Majhi Shines Again - Tops Female Category in JEE Advanced 2025, Bags AIR 16!

Summary For Katwa’s Devdutta Majhi, academic milestones are not occasional achievements — they’re a tradition. Devdutta has emerged as the female topper from the IIT Kharagpur zone in the highly competitive JEE Advanced 2025, securing an impressive 312 marks and All India Rank 16.

For Katwa’s Devdutta Majhi, academic milestones are not occasional achievements — they’re a tradition. From topping the West Bengal Madhyamik examination in 2023 to conquering both sessions of JEE Main 2025 with a perfect 100 percentile in Session 2 and AIR 1, the prodigious student from Katwa, Purba Bardhaman, has consistently proved that dedication, discipline, and dreams can indeed script extraordinary stories.

Now, she’s added yet another remarkable feather to her already star-studded cap. Devdutta has emerged as the female topper from the IIT Kharagpur zone in the highly competitive JEE Advanced 2025, securing an impressive 312 marks and All India Rank 16. In a sea of over 1.8 lakh candidates who sat for one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in the country, Devdutta’s stellar performance has reaffirmed her place among India’s brightest young minds.

Reflecting on her success, an elated Devdutta shared with The Telegraph online Edugraph, “I have been preparing for this for the last two years, so seeing my hard work and dedication bear fruit, and seeing the result, I'm extremely happy !” She didn’t forget to credit her strongest pillar of support — “My parents are elated, and mainly my mother, who has been an integral part of this journey and has helped me prepare.”

A student of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School, Devdutta began her JEE journey immediately after her Madhyamik exams. Under her mother’s guidance, she relied primarily on self-study, supplemented occasionally by virtual doubt-clearing sessions with teachers from Kolkata and Delhi. “In the last two years, I have bought a lot of books and prepared diligently at home. I planned my studies in phases — focusing on theory first, then moving to problem-solving. That strategy helped me a lot,” she added.

Spending 10-11 hours a day with her books wasn’t easy, but Devdutta balanced it by reconnecting with nature and caring for the stray animals in her locality. Her bond with her mother also remained her greatest source of comfort.

“If someone focuses on JEE Advanced and cracking it, then it’s inevitable their JEE Mains would go well,” she advised, underlining the importance of aiming high.

When asked about plans, she was clear-eyed and passionate: “I want to pursue BTech from IISc Bangalore and then explore research in the dynamic fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.”

To the thousands of aspirants dreaming of similar success, Devdutta offers sincere advice: “Study well and put in a lot of hard work and dedication. Stay away from distractions — at least while you’re preparing. Don’t waste time, and try to love what you’re studying. Always keep your end goal in mind.”

With her humility intact and ambitions soaring high, Devdutta Majhi continues her ascent. She remains a powerful reminder that with focus, passion, and the right support, no dream is too distant.