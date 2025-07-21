CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Exam Date Announced! Check Notice and Registration Schedule for UG & PG Courses

Posted on 21 Jul 2025
10:10 AM

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially announced the date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026.
CLAT is the gateway to 24 NLUs and several other participating institutions across India for admission to BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLM programmes.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially announced the date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026. The national-level entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes will be conducted on December 7, 2025, in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM.

As per the notification, CLAT 2026 registration will begin on August 1 on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in — and will remain open till October 31, 2025.

The detailed CLAT 2026 notification, including syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, fee structure, and marking scheme, will be released shortly on the official portal.

CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria

  • UG Programme: Candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST).
  • PG Programme: Applicants should hold an LLB degree with a minimum of 45% marks (40% for SC/ST/PwD).

Last year, the application fee was ₹4,000 for General/OBC candidates and ₹3,500 for SC/ST/BPL candidates. The same fee structure is expected this year unless notified otherwise.

CLAT is the gateway to 24 NLUs and several other participating institutions across India for admission to BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLM programmes.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 21 Jul 2025
10:11 AM
