CSIR UGC NET 2025 City Slip Out: Know Exam Date, Subject Timings & How to Download

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jul 2025
09:47 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025.
Candidates must note that the city slip is not the admit card, but a pre-exam document to help them make travel arrangements in advance.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 on its official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in. This slip informs candidates of the city where their examination centre is allotted, ahead of the final admit card release.

The CSIR UGC NET 2025 will be conducted on July 28 in a single day across two shifts for five subjects: Life Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; Chemical Sciences; and Physical Sciences. This computer-based test will determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions.

Shift Timings

  • Morning (9 AM to Noon): Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
  • Afternoon (3 PM to 6 PM): Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences

Candidates must note that the city slip is not the admit card, but a pre-exam document to help them make travel arrangements in advance. The CSIR UGC NET 2025 admit card will be issued shortly and will contain essential details like the exact exam centre, timings, and candidate credentials.

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET City Intimation Slip

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE-2025: Download Advance City Intimation Slip” under Latest News.
  • Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • View and download the city slip for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the admit card and other exam-related announcements.

Last updated on 21 Jul 2025
09:48 AM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Joint CSIR-UGC NET National Testing Agency (NTA)
