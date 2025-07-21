NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip Releasing Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the exam city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, July 21. Candidates who have successfully registered for NEET PG 2025 can access the exam city slip by logging in to the official NBEMS website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the exam city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, July 21. This crucial document will inform registered candidates about the city in which their examination centre is located for the upcoming NEET PG entrance test scheduled on August 3, 2025.

Candidates who have successfully registered for NEET PG 2025 can access the exam city slip by logging in to the official NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in – using their application ID and password. The city intimation slip does not serve as the admit card but only indicates the allotted exam city in advance, helping candidates make travel and accommodation arrangements well before the exam day.

Following the release of the city slip, NBEMS will issue the NEET PG 2025 admit card on July 31. The entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes offered by various medical colleges across India. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode and will include 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four options in English. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for timely updates and ensure that they download both the city slip and the admit card within the given timeframe.