UGC

UGC Discontinues CARE List, Issues Quality Parameters for Selecting Peer-Reviewed Journals

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jul 2025
18:39 PM

File Image

Summary
In a major move towards decentralising academic publishing standards, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had officially scrapped the UGC-CARE list of journals and introduced suggestive parameters for selecting peer-reviewed journals.
The decision was finalised in a commission meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The commission clarified that while the list of 1,474 UGC-CARE journals as of February 10, 2025 will be uploaded on its website, it will only serve as a reference resource. “The inclusion or exclusion of a journal in this list does not imply validation or endorsement by the Commission,” stated UGC, emphasising that the list is no longer active.

This move follows criticism from researchers over centralisation, lack of transparency, and subjectivity in the CARE list. The new framework aims to empower faculty members, students, and higher educational institutions (HEIs) to make independent, informed decisions based on quality indicators.

UGC's Suggestive Parameters for Journal Selection

To guide institutions and researchers in selecting quality journals, UGC has outlined criteria across the following areas:

  • Preliminary eligibility
  • Editorial board standards
  • Editorial policies
  • Quality benchmarks
  • Research ethics
  • Visibility and impact

“These parameters are meant to be flexible and adaptable,” the UGC noted. Faculty and students are encouraged to choose journals best aligned with their research disciplines and focus areas.

UGC has also urged HEIs to form internal committees that will customise and periodically revise these parameters to maintain academic and research integrity. This shift aims to enhance quality, relevance, and transparency in academic publishing without relying on a centralised list.

Last updated on 19 Jul 2025
18:40 PM
UGC University Grants Commission (UGC)
