ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD 2025 Answer Keys Released; Objection Window Open Till July 20

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys and response sheets for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 and AICE PhD (JRF/SRF) 2025 examinations.
Candidates who appeared for these exams can now download the answer key and OMR sheet from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys and response sheets for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 and AICE PhD (JRF/SRF) 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now download the answer key and OMR sheet from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR.

To access the documents, students must log in using their credentials such as application number and date of birth or password. The release allows candidates to review their responses and assess their performance.

Challenge the Answer Key by July 20

Students who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The objection window is open until July 20 (till 11.50 PM). Fee payment must be done online via debit card, credit card, or net banking, with no other modes accepted.

“No challenge will be entertained without the receipt of the processing fee,” the NTA emphasized in its notification.

Final Answer Key

All objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is validated, the respective answer(s) will be updated. The final answer key, after this process, will form the basis for preparing the ICAR AIEEA PG 2025 and AICE PhD 2025 results.

The NTA clarified that individual candidates will not be notified about the status of their objections. Once finalized, the answer key will be considered binding and final.

Candidates are advised to act within the deadline and stay tuned to the official portal for further updates on result declaration.

