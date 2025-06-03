When Will NEET PG 2025 be Held? NBEMS Prepares for Single-Shift Exam Amid SC Directive

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially postponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, which was originally scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025. As per the official announcement, NBEMS is now working to identify and prepare additional test centres and upgrade necessary infrastructure to meet the court’s guidelines.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially postponed the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, which was originally scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025. The decision was made to comply with a recent Supreme Court directive, which requires the exam to be conducted in a single shift while ensuring complete transparency and secure test centres across the country.

As per the official announcement, NBEMS is now working to identify and prepare additional test centres and upgrade necessary infrastructure to meet the court’s guidelines. However, the board has yet to announce a revised exam date for NEET PG 2025.

The Supreme Court's order came in response to a writ petition filed by seven candidates, who requested that the examination be held in a single shift to maintain fairness and uniformity for all postgraduate medical aspirants. The court, acknowledging the significance of the issue, directed NBEMS to restructure its examination plan and arrange for secure, adequately prepared centres to facilitate a transparent and equitable assessment process.

This development has placed thousands of postgraduate medical candidates on alert, as they now await an official update from NBEMS regarding the revised date for one of the most crucial exams in India’s medical education calendar. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website — natboard.edu.in — for timely notifications.