NCHMCT Admission

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting Begins Today

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2025
12:41 PM

Summary
The National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has officially announced the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for NCHMCT JEE 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination and registered for the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status through the official website, nchmcounselling.nic.in.

The NCHMCT JEE 2025 examination was conducted on April 27, 2025, for admission to BSc programs in Hospitality and Hotel Administration offered by participating institutes. With the release of the Round 1 seat allocation result, candidates who have secured a seat will need to confirm their allotment by paying a seat acceptance fee of ₹20,000.

To access the first round seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official counselling website, navigate to the “Candidate Activity Board” section, and click on the appropriate link for the seat allotment results. By logging in with their credentials, candidates can view and download the allotment list in PDF format for their records.

As per the official counselling schedule, the document verification process for Round 1 candidates will be held from today, June 3, to June 5, 2025. Candidates must present their original documents for verification during this period to complete the admission formalities. Those who choose to withdraw their seat after Round 1 will still be eligible to participate in the Round 2 counselling process.

The NCHMCT JEE 2025 round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on June 12, 2025, offering another opportunity for candidates seeking admission into their preferred institutes.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding further rounds of counselling and important admission deadlines.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2025
12:42 PM
NCHMCT Admission NCHMCT JEE National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) NCHMJEE seat allotment
