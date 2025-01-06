RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Out - Steps to Download and Raise Objections

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 for the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) recruitment examination today, January 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written test can now access the answer keys, question papers, and responses on the official websites of RRBs starting today.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 for the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) recruitment examination today, January 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written test can now access the answer keys, question papers, and responses on the official websites of RRBs starting today.

They must ensure that they download the answer key and submit objections, if any before the objection window closes.

Steps to Download Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website of your respective RRB zone.

Click on the CEN 02/2024 Technician Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and password.

View and download the answer key, question paper, and your responses.

Objection Process and Fees

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections online, by submitting an objection fee of ₹50 per question plus applicable bank service charges. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) to the same account used for payment.

The payment for raising objections can be made through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Rupay Cards, or UPI.

Candidates must raise objections well before the deadline, as no representations will be accepted after January 11, 2025, at 9 AM.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

The written examination for Technician Grade 3 was conducted between December 20 and December 30, 2024, in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,144 Technician posts, with 1,092 positions for Technician Grade I Signal and 8,052 positions for Technician Grade III.