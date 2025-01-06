Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Out - Steps to Download and Raise Objections

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
11:04 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 for the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) recruitment examination today, January 6, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the written test can now access the answer keys, question papers, and responses on the official websites of RRBs starting today.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 for the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) recruitment examination today, January 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the written test can now access the answer keys, question papers, and responses on the official websites of RRBs starting today.

They must ensure that they download the answer key and submit objections, if any before the objection window closes.

NIFT 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Key Dates and Details
NIFT 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Key Dates and Details

Steps to Download Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website of your respective RRB zone.
  • Click on the CEN 02/2024 Technician Answer Key link available on the homepage.
  • Log in using your registration number and password.
  • View and download the answer key, question paper, and your responses.

Objection Process and Fees

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections online, by submitting an objection fee of ₹50 per question plus applicable bank service charges. If an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded (after deducting bank charges) to the same account used for payment.

The payment for raising objections can be made through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Rupay Cards, or UPI.

Candidates must raise objections well before the deadline, as no representations will be accepted after January 11, 2025, at 9 AM.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Seat Resignation Deadline Extended
NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Seat Resignation Deadline Extended

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

The written examination for Technician Grade 3 was conducted between December 20 and December 30, 2024, in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,144 Technician posts, with 1,092 positions for Technician Grade I Signal and 8,052 positions for Technician Grade III.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2025
11:05 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Answer Key
Similar stories
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Key Dates and Details

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Underway: Apply by February 1

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 City intimation slip to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Representative Image
CTET 2024

CTET Provisional Answer Key objection window to close on Sunday, January 5 at ctet.ni. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Key Dates and Details

CUET PG 2025

Registration for CUET PG 2025 Underway: Apply by February 1

Representative Image
UPSC

UPSC Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE Admit Card released - Know how to downlo. . .

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NTA to conclude Registration for NIFT 2025 entrance exam to conclude on Monday, Janua. . .

Representative Image
CTET 2024

CTET Provisional Answer Key objection window to close on Sunday, January 5 at ctet.ni. . .

Representative Image
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 City intimation slip to be out soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in