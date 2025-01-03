NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Seat Resignation Deadline Extended

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the resignation of seats allotted during NEET PG Counselling 2024 rounds 1 and 2. Candidates are advised to complete the resignation process by the revised deadline to avoid complications.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for the resignation of seats allotted during NEET PG Counselling 2024 rounds 1 and 2. Students now have until 6 PM on January 4, 2025, to complete the resignation process.

The official website informs, “The Resignation for Round-1 & Round-2 seats with forfeiture of security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended upto 06:00 P.M of 4th January, 2025.”

Initially, MCC had allowed seat resignation between December 17 and December 26, 2024, under the Round 2 rules, which required the forfeiture of the security deposit. However, later the Commission reopened the window ensuring candidates have additional time to make decisions regarding their allotted seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resignation Guidelines

Candidates who wish to resign their allotted seats must adhere to the following guidelines:

Visit the Designated College: Resignations must be submitted in person at the allotted college.

Upgraded Seat Resignation: Candidates upgraded in round 2 who no longer wish to retain their seat may also resign.

Forfeiture of Security Deposit: Candidates resigning from a seat allotted in round 2 must vacate the seat with forfeiture of the security deposit.

Online Resignation Letter: Ensure that the resignation letter is generated online by the designated college.

Candidates are advised to complete the resignation process by the revised deadline to avoid complications.

According to the latest counselling schedule, the third round seat allotment result will be declared on January 4, with institute reporting commencing on January 6 to January 13, 2025.