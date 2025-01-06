NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFT 2025 Registration Ends Today - Check Key Dates and Details

Posted on 06 Jan 2025
10:13 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025 entrance exam today, January 6, 2025.
Interested candidates must complete the application process through the official website before the deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2025 entrance exam today, January 6, 2025. Interested candidates must complete the application process through the official website before the deadline.

For candidates who cannot submit their applications by today, NTA has also provided an opportunity to apply with a late fee of ₹5,000 between January 7 and January 9, 2025.

CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration
CUET PG 2025 Update - NTA Makes Key Changes, Begins Registration

How to Apply for NIFT 2025

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.
  • Click on the registration link for your preferred programme (UG/PG/Lateral).
  • Complete the registration process and log in using the credentials.
  • Fill in the application form with the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Now for Jan 6 to 8 Exams!
UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out - Download Now for Jan 6 to 8 Exams!

After the registration window closes, candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms from January 10 to January 12, 2025.

The NIFT entrance exam is a national-level selection procedure for aspiring designers to gain admission into undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in design and fashion technology, at the prestigious NIFTs (National Institute of Fashion Technology).

Last updated on 06 Jan 2025
10:14 AM
