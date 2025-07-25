NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begins!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
09:44 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially updated the NEET UG 2025 results of 76 candidates from Madhya Pradesh, whose scores were previously withheld due to legal proceedings. The revised results have now been integrated into the state database, allowing the affected students to begin profile creation and register for the MP NEET UG 2025 counselling.

These candidates had appeared for the exam at centres in Indore and Ujjain and approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking a re-examination. They claimed that a power outage during the test disrupted their performance, putting them at a disadvantage. While a single-judge bench initially ruled in favour of a re-test, a division bench later stayed the order, permitting NTA to declare the results, citing that the disruption was not widespread.

NTA published the updated scores on July 14, 2025, and confirmed that the candidates are now eligible to proceed with the counselling process.

Result of 76 candidates whose withheld result were declared on 14 July 2025 by NTA has been updated in State database. Now eligible Candidates can initiate profile creation and registration for counselling. In case of any query or appeal regarding the counselling process email at mpugpgcounselling[at]gmail[dot]com,” read an announcement displayed on the official DME website.

The MP NEET UG 2025 counselling is managed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, and oversees 85% state quota admissions for MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses. The last date to register is July 29, and the seat allotment results will be announced on August 6 via dme.mponline.gov.in.

Meanwhile, counselling under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) is also underway, with MCC's registration window open until July 28. Candidates eligible for either quota must complete their registration and documentation before the deadlines.

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
09:44 AM
NEET UG 2025 MP NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling National Testing Agency (NTA)
