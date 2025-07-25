CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Download Steps and Instructions by NTA

Posted on 25 Jul 2025
09:24 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 admit cards on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming exam scheduled to be held on July 28, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 admit cards on its official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming exam scheduled to be held on July 28, 2025.

To access their admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and aims to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions in various science disciplines.

NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins - Link and Revised Dates
NEET SS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins - Link and Revised Dates

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the link “Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025-Download Admit Card”.
  • Enter your login credentials, then submit.
  • View and download the admit card.
  • Take a printout for future use.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. The NTA has stated that admit cards are being issued provisionally, and eligibility will be verified at later stages. Importantly, admit cards will not be sent by post, and candidates must refrain from mutilating or altering them.

For any issues during the download process, candidates can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the exam will be conducted in two sessions:

  • Morning Shift (9 AM to Noon): Life Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.
  • Afternoon Shift (3 PM to 6 PM): Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the exam instructions, reporting time, and subject schedule mentioned in their admit card.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
09:25 AM
CSIR UGC NET CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Joint CSIR-UGC NET Admit Card
