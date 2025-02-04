GAT-B

GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process

Posted on 04 Feb 2025
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT until March 3, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT until March 3, 2025.

How to Apply for GAT-B 2025

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT.
  2. Click on ‘GAT-B 2025: Click Here to Register/Login’ under the latest news section.
  3. Complete the New Candidate Registration process.
  4. Log in as a registered candidate.
  5. Fill out the application form.
  6. Upload the necessary documents.
  7. Pay the application fee.
  8. Submit the form.
  9. Download the confirmation page and keep a copy of the uploaded photo and signature.
Important Dates for GAT-B 2025

  • Registration begins: February 3, 2025
  • Last date to apply: March 3, 2025 (5PM)
  • Deadline for fee payment: March 3, 2025 (11.50PM)
  • Application correction window: March 5 – March 6, 2025
  • Exam date: April 20, 2025 (Sunday)

GAT-B 2025 Exam Details

  • Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Duration: 180 minutes (10AM – 1PM)
  • Medium: English
  • Application Fee:
  • General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS: INR 1,300
  • SC/ ST/ PwD: INR 650

The Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission to Postgraduate Biotechnology and allied programmes in DBT-supported institutions across India.

