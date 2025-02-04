GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT until March 3, 2025.
How to Apply for GAT-B 2025
- Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT.
- Click on ‘GAT-B 2025: Click Here to Register/Login’ under the latest news section.
- Complete the New Candidate Registration process.
- Log in as a registered candidate.
- Fill out the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a copy of the uploaded photo and signature.
Important Dates for GAT-B 2025
- Registration begins: February 3, 2025
- Last date to apply: March 3, 2025 (5PM)
- Deadline for fee payment: March 3, 2025 (11.50PM)
- Application correction window: March 5 – March 6, 2025
- Exam date: April 20, 2025 (Sunday)
GAT-B 2025 Exam Details
- Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Duration: 180 minutes (10AM – 1PM)
- Medium: English
- Application Fee:
- General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS: INR 1,300
- SC/ ST/ PwD: INR 650
The Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission to Postgraduate Biotechnology and allied programmes in DBT-supported institutions across India.
