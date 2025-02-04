GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT until March 3, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT until March 3, 2025.

How to Apply for GAT-B 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT. Click on ‘GAT-B 2025: Click Here to Register/Login’ under the latest news section. Complete the New Candidate Registration process. Log in as a registered candidate. Fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the form. Download the confirmation page and keep a copy of the uploaded photo and signature.

Important Dates for GAT-B 2025

Registration begins: February 3, 2025

Last date to apply: March 3, 2025 (5PM)

Deadline for fee payment: March 3, 2025 (11.50PM)

Application correction window: March 5 – March 6, 2025

Exam date: April 20, 2025 (Sunday)

GAT-B 2025 Exam Details

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 180 minutes (10AM – 1PM)

Medium: English

Application Fee:

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS: INR 1,300

SC/ ST/ PwD: INR 650

The Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission to Postgraduate Biotechnology and allied programmes in DBT-supported institutions across India.