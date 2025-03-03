CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Release Date – Check Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025.
Candidates will be able to download it from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The city intimation slip will provide information about the exam city where candidates will be allotted their examination centres.

CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates
How to Download CUET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their city intimation slip;

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
  • Click on the advance city intimation download link on the homepage.
  • Enter your CUET PG 2025 unique credentials.
  • Click on ‘Login’ to proceed.
  • The city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
CLAT 2025 Counselling Update Amid Delhi High Court Hearing - Know All Details
Exam Schedule

The CUET PG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts. Each shift will have a duration of 90 minutes and the exam will be conducted in three sessions per day:

  • Shift 1: 9 AM – 10.30 AM
  • Shift 2: 12.30 PM – 2 PM
  • Shift 3: 4 PM – 5.30 PM

Candidates must carefully check their respective shift timings to avoid any last-minute confusion.

It is essential for candidates to understand that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. While the slip informs candidates about their exam city, they will need to download their admit cards separately before the exam date. The admit card will contain the exact exam center address, shift timing, reporting time, and other important details.

As per the official information bulletin, the CUET PG 2025 city intimation slip will be released in the first week of March, while the admit card will be issued three to four days before the exam date.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards separately before the exam and carry a printed copy along with the required documents on the exam day.

