CLAT 2025 Counselling Update Amid Delhi High Court Hearing - Know All Details

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has yet to commence the CLAT 2025 counselling process for LLB and LLM admissions due to ongoing legal battles regarding alleged errors in the answer key. Despite an initial counselling registration date of December 9, the process remains on hold nearly three months later.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has yet to commence the CLAT 2025 counselling process for LLB and LLM admissions due to ongoing legal battles regarding alleged errors in the answer key. The Supreme Court has recently transferred all related petitions to the Delhi High Court to prevent contradictory rulings.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was conducted on December 1, 2024, for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions across all NLUs in India. Following the release of the CLAT answer key, several candidates raised objections, alleging 12 errors in the provisional answers. Concerns were also voiced over the objection fee of ₹1,000, which many found unreasonably high.

A single bench of the Delhi High Court ordered the Consortium of NLUs to revise the results and issue a final corrected answer key. The division bench later upheld this decision. Subsequently, the Consortium approached the Supreme Court, seeking relief against the order. The Supreme Court, in its latest ruling, has directed the Delhi High Court to handle all related cases. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for today, i.e., March 3, 2025.

As per court directives, the Delhi High Court has already ordered corrections to Question 14, confirming Option C as the correct answer, and accepted the recommendation to exclude Question 100 from the evaluation process. The court has also instructed the Consortium to revise the CLAT 2025 results accordingly.

CLAT 2025 Counselling Update

Despite an initial counselling registration date of December 9, the process remains on hold nearly three months later. The CLAT 2025 exam saw a 96.33% attendance rate among the registered candidates, with tests conducted across 141 exam centres in various states and Union Territories.

According to the latest notification on the official CLAT website (consortiumofnlus.ac.in), the revised counselling schedule will be announced after the Supreme Court appeal process concludes. Candidates are advised to stay updated through official announcements.