CMAT 2025 Answer Key Soon - Know How to Calculate Probable Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on January 25, 2025, can download the answer key from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, once it is made available.

Raising Objections Against the CMAT 2025 Answer Key

After the release of the provisional answer key, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against any discrepancies they identify. A fee of ₹200 per question will be charged for each objection raised. If the challenge is deemed valid, the objection fee will be refunded. The final answer key, incorporating the necessary corrections, will be issued later in a downloadable PDF format.

How to Calculate CMAT 2025 Scores

The CMAT 2025 answer key will display section-wise questions, the four answer options for each question, and the correct answers alongside the candidate’s responses. Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their probable scores based on the following marking scheme:

+4 marks for each correct answer

-1 mark for each incorrect answer

No deduction for unanswered questions

The total score is calculated by summing up the marks for all sections as per the marking scheme.

CMAT was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in two shifts (9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM) comprising 100 questions from the following five topics (20 questions each) - quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation & entrepreneurship.