SSC GD 2025 Exam City Slip and Admit Card Update - Download Steps and Dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the SSC GD city intimation slip and admit card for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy roles in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), ten and four days before the commencement of the particular exam, respectively. Once released, candidates can download their city slip and hall tickets from the official SSC website.

Additionally, the Commission has also published the registered candidates' exam dates and application status, which can be accessed through their login section.

How to Download SSC GD Exam City Slip

Follow these steps to check and download your exam city slip:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Navigate to the Candidate’s Login section on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View and download the SSC GD exam city slip.

Print a copy for future reference.

Admit Card Download Guide

Candidates can download their Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy four days prior to the scheduled exam date for their respective shifts. The modified certificate, retained at the exam center as a record, serves as both an Admit Card and a Commission Copy. Candidates must keep an additional copy of the Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy for future reference.

The SSC GD written examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.