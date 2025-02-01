NEET UG 2025 - Major Exam Changes by NTA and Application Submission Update

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the registration window for NEET UG 2025 soon on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2025 exam pattern has undergone some changes as per NTA's latest announcement.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the registration window for NEET UG 2025 soon on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Once the registration link is activated, candidates can apply through the portal by following a few simple steps.

How to Register for NEET UG 2025?

Aspiring medical students can complete their NEET UG 2025 registration online by following these steps once the application window opens:

Visit the official NEET UG website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG 2025 application link available on the homepage.

Fill out the application form with the required details and pay the registration fee.

Submit the form after verifying all the details.

Download and save the registration form for future reference.

Revised Exam Format

The NEET UG 2025 exam pattern has undergone some changes as per NTA's latest announcement. Unlike previous years, the optional Section B has been removed. The additional time and optional questions, which were introduced during the COVID phase, will no longer be available.

The exam duration will be 180 minutes (3 hours), and candidates will have to attempt 180 questions in total. The subject-wise question distribution is as follows:

Biology – 90 questions

Physics – 45 questions

Chemistry – 45 questions

As previously confirmed, NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in a single shift using the pen-and-paper mode.

APAAR ID Not Mandatory for NEET UG 2025

Candidates registering for NEET UG 2025 are not required to provide an APAAR ID. While the NTA had earlier recommended linking Aadhaar credentials with APAAR ID, it has now clarified that APAAR ID is not mandatory for the registration process.

“It is clarified that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations. Aspirants can continue to register for the exam using other available means details of which shall be available in the information bulletin soon," the NTA statement confirmed.

With the NEET UG 2025 registration opening soon, aspiring medical students are advised to stay updated with official notifications and complete their registration on time to secure their candidature for the entrance exam.