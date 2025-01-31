JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration - Check Steps and Session 1 Exam Overview

Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
16:11 PM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration process today, January 31.
Candidates can register for the exam only through the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration process today, January 31. Candidates can register for the exam only through the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 24, 2025 (9 PM).

Candidates who already registered for the first session can log in with their credentials and fill out the second session application form, once the link is activated. However, new applicants will have to register first to obtain their credentials.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2

Follow these steps to complete the JEE Main 2025 application process:

  • Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the registration link for JEE Main 2025 Session 2
  • Complete the registration process and generate login credentials
  • Login using the registration number and password
  • Fill in the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between April 1 to April 8, 2025.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 was conducted from January 22 to 30, 2025, across 598 exam centers in 284 cities in India and 15 international centers. A total of 13.78 lakh candidates registered, with approximately 13 lakh appearing for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
