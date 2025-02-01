CMAT 2025 Answer Key Out - Steps to Download and Raise Objections

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key, and question paper with recorded responses of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and submit challenges against it through the official website.

Steps to Download CMAT Answer Key 2025

Visit the official CMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to view the answer key.

Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

Objection Process

The CMAT answer key sheets will be available until February 2, 2025. During this period, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key if they find discrepancies. To submit objections, they must log in to the official website and select the question(s) they wish to challenge. Along with their challenges, candidates must upload supporting documents in the specified format. Following this, a processing fee of ₹200 per question will have to be paid by the candidates, irrespective of their category.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. The changes will then apply universally to all candidates. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website.

CMAT was conducted on January 25, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT) in two shifts for 74012 candidates across 178 centres located in 107 cities nationwide.