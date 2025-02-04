UGC NET 2024

UGC NET Final Answer Key Update - Download Steps and Marking Scheme

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
15:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 exam shortly.
The exam, held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025, saw the release of its provisional answer keys on January 31, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 3, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 exam shortly. The exam, held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025, saw the release of its provisional answer keys on January 31, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 3, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will first publish the final answer key. Candidates can check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when announced.

However, examinees must keep in mind that the final answer key will be released, only if the panel of experts checking the submitted objections finds any discrepancy in the already published provisional/initial answer key.

TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule
TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow these steps to check your final answer key once they are announced:

  • Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the final answer key link (once released).
  • View the answer key displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy of it for future reference.
NATA 2025 Registration Begins - Exam Schedule and Key Details
NATA 2025 Registration Begins - Exam Schedule and Key Details

Marking Scheme

The UGC NET exam consisted of two sections with 150 (paper I - 50 questions and paper II - 100 questions) multiple-choice questions (MCQs), conducted for three hours. The marking scheme awards two marks for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. No marks will be awarded for unanswered/un-attempted/review-marked questions.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
15:28 PM
UGC NET 2024 National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET December 2024
Similar stories
Representative Image
MH CET 5-year LLB

MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedu. . .

Board Exams 2025

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan issues revised Class 10, 12 board exam timetab. . .

TS TET 2024

TS TET Results 2024 to be Out: Check Date, Steps to Download

GAT-B

GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
MH CET 5-year LLB

MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedu. . .

Board Exams 2025

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan issues revised Class 10, 12 board exam timetab. . .

TS TET 2024

TS TET Results 2024 to be Out: Check Date, Steps to Download

GAT-B

GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process

Telangana State Council of Higher Education

TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality