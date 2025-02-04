UGC NET Final Answer Key Update - Download Steps and Marking Scheme

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 exam shortly. The exam, held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025, saw the release of its provisional answer keys on January 31, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 3, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key and result of the UGC NET December 2024 exam shortly. The exam, held on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025, saw the release of its provisional answer keys on January 31, 2025, allowing candidates to raise objections until February 3, 2025. Before declaring the results, NTA will first publish the final answer key. Candidates can check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when announced.

However, examinees must keep in mind that the final answer key will be released, only if the panel of experts checking the submitted objections finds any discrepancy in the already published provisional/initial answer key.

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow these steps to check your final answer key once they are announced:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the final answer key link (once released).

View the answer key displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

Marking Scheme

The UGC NET exam consisted of two sections with 150 (paper I - 50 questions and paper II - 100 questions) multiple-choice questions (MCQs), conducted for three hours. The marking scheme awards two marks for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. No marks will be awarded for unanswered/un-attempted/review-marked questions.