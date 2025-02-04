NATA 2025

NATA 2025 Registration Begins - Exam Schedule and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
09:39 AM

File Image

Summary
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has commenced the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2025.
Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, nata.in.

However, the council has yet to announce the registration deadline for NATA 2025.

How to Apply for NATA 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to register for NATA 2025;

  • Visit the official website – nata.in.
  • Click on the ‘Register Now’ link on the homepage.
  • Fill out the registration form with the required details.
  • Complete the application process by providing the necessary information.
  • Pay the application fee as per the prescribed category.
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Application Fees (Per Test)

The application fee structure for NATA 2025 varies based on candidate categories and location.

General/OBC(N-CL) candidates registering will have to pay an amount of ₹1750, SC/ST/EWS/PwD candidates will pay ₹1250 and transgender candidates must pay ₹1000 as their application fee. Whereas, international applicants will pay an amount of ₹15,000.

Exam Schedule

According to the available details, the NATA 2025 exams will begin on March 1, 2025, and continue until June 2025. The exam will be conducted in single and double shifts on specific days:

Fridays: Single shift (1.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

Saturdays: Two shifts (10 AM to 1 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

NATA is a national-level entrance examination conducted for aspiring students who wish to be admitted to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes across approved architectural institutions for the academic session 2025-2026.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
09:40 AM
NATA 2025 National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Registration
