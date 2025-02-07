NEET UG 2025 Registration, Exam Format, and Official Notification - Know All Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 notification containing all important information soon. Once the official notification is out and the registration link is activated, candidates will be able to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 notification containing all important information soon. Once the official notification is out and the registration link is activated, candidates will be able to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the application form, NTA will also announce key details such as the exam date, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and seat reservation policies.

Once the registration window opens, candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "NEET UG 2025 Registration" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete registration to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Login and provide personal details, educational qualifications, and exam centre preferences.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents in the specified format.

Step 6: Make the application fee payment via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 7: Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Earlier, NTA had mandated APAAR ID for NEET UG 2025 registration. However, the latest update clarifies that APAAR ID is not compulsory. Candidates can proceed with registration using other valid details.

Exam Format

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in a single shift using the pen-and-paper mode. Unlike previous years, there will be no optional questions in Section B. The additional extra time introduced during COVID has been removed, and the exam reverts to its pre-COVID format.

NEET UG 2025 scores will be used for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BVSc, and AH admissions. Candidates interested in pursuing these courses are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the NEET UG 2025 notification and registration dates.