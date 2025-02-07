WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed!

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling result. Once the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result is declared, students who have secured a seat will need to log in to the candidate portal to download their seat allotment letter.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling result, with the updated seat allotment list expected to be released soon on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. While the authorities have not specified a new release date, they have assured that the results will be announced in due course. The official website informed - “The allotment result for Round 3 is temporarily postponed, for further updates please check the Counseling Website frequently ”.

Although no official reason has been provided for the delay, it is speculated that the postponement aligns with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extending the Round 3 admission deadline for All India Quota (AIQ) seats. As per the latest update, candidates now have until February 7, 2025, to complete their admission formalities.

Once the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result is declared, students who have secured a seat will need to log in to the candidate portal to download their seat allotment letter—a crucial document required for admission to the allotted institute. Post completion of the third round, the committee will commence the online stray vacancy round registration on February 15 which will conclude on February 16, followed by the publication of the successfully verified candidates list and beginning of choice-filling process on February 19, 2025. The final seal allotment result declaration is scheduled for February 25, 2025.