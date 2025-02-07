WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
09:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling result.
Once the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result is declared, students who have secured a seat will need to log in to the candidate portal to download their seat allotment letter.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has postponed the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 counselling result, with the updated seat allotment list expected to be released soon on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. While the authorities have not specified a new release date, they have assured that the results will be announced in due course. The official website informed - “The allotment result for Round 3 is temporarily postponed, for further updates please check the Counseling Website frequently ”.

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation
CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation
NEET PG 2024 Counselling: NMC Updates Seat Matrix, MCC Extends Round 3 Reporting Again!
NEET PG 2024 Counselling: NMC Updates Seat Matrix, MCC Extends Round 3 Reporting Again!

Although no official reason has been provided for the delay, it is speculated that the postponement aligns with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extending the Round 3 admission deadline for All India Quota (AIQ) seats. As per the latest update, candidates now have until February 7, 2025, to complete their admission formalities.

Once the WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result is declared, students who have secured a seat will need to log in to the candidate portal to download their seat allotment letter—a crucial document required for admission to the allotted institute. Post completion of the third round, the committee will commence the online stray vacancy round registration on February 15 which will conclude on February 16, followed by the publication of the successfully verified candidates list and beginning of choice-filling process on February 19, 2025. The final seal allotment result declaration is scheduled for February 25, 2025.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2025
09:31 AM
WB NEET PG 2024 WBMCC NEET PG 2024
Similar stories
Representative Image
WBCS 2024

Big Announcement! WBCS (Exe) 2024 Application to begin at psc.wb.gov.in from this dat. . .

Uttar Pradesh

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Soon at bujhansi.ac.in- Know Details Inside

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India ZBO 2025 Recruitment – Steps to Apply for 266 Openings

Representative Image
Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF Constable recruitment exam Mock Test released on official websites of RRBs - Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati to strengthen Northeast Startup Ecosystem by hosting Entrepreneurship Pr. . .

Representative Image
UGC NET

NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

Representative Image
Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE 2025 begins on official website - Know how to apply, All important dates

Representative Image
Railway Protection Force (RPF)

RPF Constable recruitment exam Mock Test released on official websites of RRBs - Deta. . .

Representative Image
WBCS 2024

Big Announcement! WBCS (Exe) 2024 Application to begin at psc.wb.gov.in from this dat. . .

Uttar Pradesh

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Soon at bujhansi.ac.in- Know Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality