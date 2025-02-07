CUET UG 2025: Upcoming Application Dates, Steps, and Key Changes

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced significant reforms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. The official notification, including detailed exam schedules and application dates, is anticipated to be released soon.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced significant reforms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025, aiming to streamline the examination process and enhance accessibility for students nationwide. The official notification, including detailed exam schedules and application dates, is anticipated to be released soon. Once the registration link is activated, interested candidates can apply through the official portal by following a few simple steps.

Registration Steps

Visit the official website. Click on the CUET UG 2025 application link available on the homepage. Complete registration to obtain login credentials. Fill out the application form with the required details and pay the registration fee. Submit the form after verifying all the details. Download and save the registration form for future reference.

Major Changes in CUET UG 2025

Transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT): CUET UG 2025 will be conducted exclusively in a computer-based format, moving away from the previous hybrid model.

Reduction in Subjects: The number of subjects has been reduced from 63 to 37. Admissions for the discontinued subjects will now be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores. Additionally, candidates will now select only five subjects instead of six, simplifying the examination structure.

Standardized Exam Duration: All exams will have a uniform duration of 60 minutes, addressing previous inconsistencies in time allocations across different subjects.

Mandatory Questions: Each exam will consist of 50 compulsory questions, eliminating the option to skip or choose among questions. This aims to create a uniform assessment standard for all candidates.

Flexible Subject Selection: Candidates are now allowed to choose subjects for the CUET UG that they did not study in Class 12, promoting interdisciplinary learning and providing broader academic opportunities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the CUET UG 2025 registration process in the last week of February 2025. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official updates to stay informed about registration timelines and further developments.