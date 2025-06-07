UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Released for June Session: Check Subject-Wise Timetable

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jun 2025
10:03 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the examination dates for the UGC NET 2025 June session.
The UGC NET June 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country for 85 subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the examination dates for the UGC NET 2025 June session. According to the latest notification available on the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — the exam will now be held from June 25 to June 29, 2025, instead of the earlier scheduled start date of June 21.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Results Out Now - Shishir H Shetty Tops; Counselling Begins June 9
COMEDK UGET 2025 Results Out Now - Shishir H Shetty Tops; Counselling Begins June 9

The UGC NET June 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country for 85 subjects. The exam is being held for various categories, including the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor only, and admission to PhD programmes in affiliated institutions.

NEET PG 2025 revised exam date announced, SC asks NBE to make preparations
NEET PG 2025 revised exam date announced, SC asks NBE to make preparations

Alongside the exam dates, the NTA has also released a detailed subject-wise and shift-wise examination schedule for the June session. Candidates can now check the updated timetable on the official UGC NET portal. Additionally, as per the notification, the intimation regarding the City of Exam Centre will be made available on the NTA website at least 10 days prior to the exam date, allowing candidates sufficient time to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UGC NET 2025 June session notification was initially released on April 16, 2025, with the application window open from April 16 to May 12, 2025.

Candidates preparing for the UGC NET 2025 June session are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates, including the release of admit cards, exam city slips, and any additional announcements related to the conduct of the exam.

Find the detailed exam timetable here.

Last updated on 07 Jun 2025
10:04 AM
UGC NET 2025 University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule
Similar stories
COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Results Out Now - Shishir H Shetty Tops; Counselling Begins June 9

CLAT 2025

Delhi High Court Directs CLAT-PG Results Declaration, Flags ‘Excessive’ Objection. . .

SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Results Out Now - Shishir H Shetty Tops; Counselling Begins June 9

CLAT 2025

Delhi High Court Directs CLAT-PG Results Declaration, Flags ‘Excessive’ Objection. . .

SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality