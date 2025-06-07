UGC NET 2025 Exam Dates Released for June Session: Check Subject-Wise Timetable

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the examination dates for the UGC NET 2025 June session. The UGC NET June 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country for 85 subjects.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the examination dates for the UGC NET 2025 June session. According to the latest notification available on the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — the exam will now be held from June 25 to June 29, 2025, instead of the earlier scheduled start date of June 21.

The UGC NET June 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country for 85 subjects. The exam is being held for various categories, including the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor only, and admission to PhD programmes in affiliated institutions.

Alongside the exam dates, the NTA has also released a detailed subject-wise and shift-wise examination schedule for the June session. Candidates can now check the updated timetable on the official UGC NET portal. Additionally, as per the notification, the intimation regarding the City of Exam Centre will be made available on the NTA website at least 10 days prior to the exam date, allowing candidates sufficient time to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements.

The UGC NET 2025 June session notification was initially released on April 16, 2025, with the application window open from April 16 to May 12, 2025.

Candidates preparing for the UGC NET 2025 June session are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates, including the release of admit cards, exam city slips, and any additional announcements related to the conduct of the exam.

Find the detailed exam timetable here.