COMEDK UGET 2025 Results Out Now - Shishir H Shetty Tops; Counselling Begins June 9

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially declared the results of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025. This year, the entrance examination saw enthusiastic participation, with 1,13,111 candidates appearing for the test out of a total of 1,31,937 registered applicants.

The highly competitive exam was conducted in two phases, held on May 10 and May 25, 2025, across 179 cities in India. Notably, 37,715 candidates from Karnataka and 75,396 from other states took part in the test. Due to unforeseen disruptions caused by “Operation Sindoor,” COMEDK authorities had to reschedule the examination at 24 centres, ensuring that no candidate missed the opportunity to appear for the test.

Following the exam, provisional answer keys were released on May 28, 2025, and after addressing 69 objections received from candidates, the final answer keys were published on June 4, 2025.

Toppers List

Leading the merit list this year is Shishir H Shetty from Moodbidri, Karnataka, securing the coveted top rank. He is closely followed by Malik Jain from Punjab in second place and Varun J Kumar from Karnataka in third. Interestingly, four candidates from Karnataka have secured positions within the top 10, reflecting the strong presence of local talent in the national-level entrance test.

Candidates can now access and download their individual rank and score cards through the official COMEDK portal from 2 PM today, June 7, 2025, using their login credentials. The online counselling registration process will commence at 4 PM on June 9, 2025, and remain open until 2 PM on June 18, 2025. Candidates are required to upload valid scanned documents during this window, which will undergo verification by an expert committee before candidates can proceed with seat selection and choice filling for their preferred engineering colleges.