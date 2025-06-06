NEET PG 2025

Major Update - NEET PG 2025 Revised Exam Date Announced! SC Asks NBE to Make Preparations

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 Jun 2025
12:33 PM

File Image

Summary
The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct on August 3.
The top court, however, made it clear no further time will be granted to NBE for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct on August 3 the NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift in line with the top court's directions.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih, which initially questioned the more-than-two-months time sought by the NBE for holding the examination, said the reasons cited for holding NEET-PG 2025 on August 3 appears to be bonafide.

The top court, however, made it clear no further time will be granted to NBE for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination.

The NBE contended that as per the May 30 order of the top court, the examination has to be held in one shift and, therefore, for holding the examination at one go, around 1,000 examination centres were needed.

Psychological trigger: Anxious NEET aspirants say, ‘stop playing with our futures'
Psychological trigger: Anxious NEET aspirants say, ‘stop playing with our futures'

The NBE's plea said it would hold the examination, scheduled to take place on June 15, between 9 am and 12.30 pm on August 3, which was the earliest possible date given by their technology partner Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS).

Among other things, the NBE has sought the top court's "permission to schedule the NEET PG 2025 on August 3, which is the earliest possible available date given by its technology partner TCS in accordance with the directions passed by this vide order dated May 30, 2025".

On May 30, the apex court chastised the NBE decision to hold the exam in two shifts.

It had ordered conducting the post-graduate medical entrance exam scheduled on June 15 in a single shift as two shifts created "arbitrariness" in its opinion.

The authorities were directed to make arrangements for holding NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift and ensure transparency and identification of the secured centres.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2025
13:38 PM
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
