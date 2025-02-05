JEE Main Answer Key 2025 Out - Challenge Window to Close Soon!

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key along with the question papers for JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam can now check and challenge the answer key by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key along with the question papers for JEE Main 2025 Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam can now check and challenge the answer key by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Check the Answer Key

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Log in with your unique credentials.

Click on the answer key option.

The answer key will be displayed.

Review the same and download it for future reference.

Objection Submission Process

The JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, while Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) took place on January 30. Candidates have the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key until February 6, 2025 (11.50 PM).

To challenge any answer, candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question. The objections must be submitted online through the official portal—no other mode of submission will be entertained. NTA will not accept challenges without valid justification or supporting evidence.

Once all challenges are reviewed, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be used to determine the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results. If any challenge is found correct, the answer key will be updated, and the revised answers will be applied to all candidates' responses. However, individual candidates will not be notified about the acceptance or rejection of their objections.

With the answer key out, candidates should carefully review their responses and submit challenges if needed before the February 6 deadline. Based on the revised answer key, the final results will be announced soon after.