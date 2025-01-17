JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: NTA Opens Image Correction Window, Admit Card Soon

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
10:58 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the image rectification window for candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam.
The correction window will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, i.e., January 17, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the image rectification window for candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam. The correction window will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, i.e., January 17, 2025. Registered candidates can make necessary changes to their uploaded photographs through the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule
Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule

Image Rectification

NTA identified discrepancies in the photographs uploaded by certain candidates, which do not meet the required specifications. Such candidates have been notified via email and SMS on their registered contact details and are instructed to update their photographs to adhere to the specified guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Upload Specifications

Candidates must ensure their photographs meet the following criteria:

  • File Size: 10 KB to 300 KB.
  • Format: JPG/JPEG, named as ‘Photograph’.
  • Composition: Recent coloured photo with 80% of the face visible (without a mask), including ears, against a white background.
  • Glasses: Spectacles are permitted only if used regularly.
  • Restrictions: Polaroid or computer-generated images are not acceptable.
  • Clarity: Unclear, fabricated, or hand-made images will result in the rejection of the application.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Details
SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Details

Applications not adhering to these guidelines may be rejected. Candidates are also advised to keep 6-8 passport-sized colour photographs with a white background for future reference.

Fabricated photographs will be treated as an unfair means, and such candidates will face strict action.

Candidates must complete the corrections within the specified deadline to avoid application rejection. Stay updated on the official website for any further announcements.

Last updated on 17 Jan 2025
11:04 AM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule

Rajasthan government

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024 Released- Know Exam Dates Inside

Common entrance test

Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025: Check Exam Dates, Courses, and Details

JEE Main 2025

NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Soon: How to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule

IIT Kharagpur

Unleashing the Future: Welcome to Kshitij 2025 - Asia's Largest Techno-Management Fes. . .

Rajasthan government

RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2024 Released- Know Exam Dates Inside

Common entrance test

Telangana Common Entrance Tests 2025: Check Exam Dates, Courses, and Details

JEE Main 2025

NTA to Release JEE Main 2025 Admit Card Soon: How to Download

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: Vacancies for Local Bank Officers- Read Details Inside