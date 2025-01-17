JEE Main 2025: NTA Opens Image Correction Window, Admit Card Soon

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the image rectification window for candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam. The correction window will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, i.e., January 17, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the image rectification window for candidates who registered for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam. The correction window will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, i.e., January 17, 2025. Registered candidates can make necessary changes to their uploaded photographs through the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

Image Rectification

NTA identified discrepancies in the photographs uploaded by certain candidates, which do not meet the required specifications. Such candidates have been notified via email and SMS on their registered contact details and are instructed to update their photographs to adhere to the specified guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Upload Specifications

Candidates must ensure their photographs meet the following criteria:

File Size: 10 KB to 300 KB.

Format: JPG/JPEG, named as ‘Photograph’.

Composition: Recent coloured photo with 80% of the face visible (without a mask), including ears, against a white background.

Glasses: Spectacles are permitted only if used regularly.

Restrictions: Polaroid or computer-generated images are not acceptable.

Clarity: Unclear, fabricated, or hand-made images will result in the rejection of the application.

Applications not adhering to these guidelines may be rejected. Candidates are also advised to keep 6-8 passport-sized colour photographs with a white background for future reference.

Fabricated photographs will be treated as an unfair means, and such candidates will face strict action.

Candidates must complete the corrections within the specified deadline to avoid application rejection. Stay updated on the official website for any further announcements.