SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jan 2025
11:48 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the e-admission certificates(admit card) for candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam .
The Commission has additionally published an important notification for the examinees and provided essential guidelines.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the e-admission certificates(admit card) for candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam, scheduled from January 18 to January 20, 2025.

The Commission has additionally published an important notification for the examinees and provided essential guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria
Kerala SET Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Steps and Qualifying Criteria

According to the notice, the exam date is mentioned in the upper left corner of the admit card, while details about the exam timings and venue can be found directly below the candidate's address. Additional instructions for candidates are outlined after the contact number and email address of the respective regional office. To help candidates understand the layout and instructions, a sample e-Admission Certificate has been included in the annexure.

ADVERTISEMENT

One key protocol emphasised in the notice is the policy on toilet breaks. Candidates will not be permitted to take a toilet break during the first hour of the examination. However, they may use the facilities before the exam begins, provided they obtain prior permission from the invigilator.

SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process
SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process

The SSC has urged candidates to thoroughly review their admit cards and the annexure to ensure they are familiar with all guidelines and prepared for the examination. By following these measures, the Commission aims to conduct the exam efficiently while maintaining discipline and fairness. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam venue well in advance to complete entry formalities smoothly.

Last updated on 16 Jan 2025
11:49 AM
SSC CGL 2024 Staff Selection Commission Admit Card
Similar stories
TSCHE

TGCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2025 and Other TG CET Dates - Detailed Schedule Here

SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in- Direct link h. . .

JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSCHE

TGCHE Announces TS EAMCET 2025 and Other TG CET Dates - Detailed Schedule Here

SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in- Direct link h. . .

JKSSB 2024

JKSSB Constable Recruitment Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

Jadavpur University

Unlocking Minds: Jadavpur University and TalkClubb to Host Psychoanalytic Therapy Wor. . .

AIIMS INI SS 2025

INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Vacant Seats List Out on aiimsexams.ac.in - Allotment. . .

DPS Newtown Carnival 2024
Kolkata schools

Winter sun, carnival grounds and Christmas memories