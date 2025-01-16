SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 and Exam Guidelines Released at ssc.gov.in - Key Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the e-admission certificates(admit card) for candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam . The Commission has additionally published an important notification for the examinees and provided essential guidelines.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the e-admission certificates(admit card) for candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Exam, scheduled from January 18 to January 20, 2025.

The Commission has additionally published an important notification for the examinees and provided essential guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

According to the notice, the exam date is mentioned in the upper left corner of the admit card, while details about the exam timings and venue can be found directly below the candidate's address. Additional instructions for candidates are outlined after the contact number and email address of the respective regional office. To help candidates understand the layout and instructions, a sample e-Admission Certificate has been included in the annexure.

ADVERTISEMENT

One key protocol emphasised in the notice is the policy on toilet breaks. Candidates will not be permitted to take a toilet break during the first hour of the examination. However, they may use the facilities before the exam begins, provided they obtain prior permission from the invigilator.

The SSC has urged candidates to thoroughly review their admit cards and the annexure to ensure they are familiar with all guidelines and prepared for the examination. By following these measures, the Commission aims to conduct the exam efficiently while maintaining discipline and fairness. Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam venue well in advance to complete entry formalities smoothly.